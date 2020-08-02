Virtual boom good for industrial real estate
02 August 2020 - 00:01
Demand for industrial-zoned land for data centres is on the rise in SA and the rest of Africa, as 5G technology gains momentum around the world and more services and commerce move online.
Johann Nell, national asset manager for industrial property at Redefine Properties, said the group has experienced "quite a bit of activity in the Western Cape and Gauteng" in terms of demand for land for the development of data centres for data service providers.
