Sirius Real Estate shines despite Covid-19
Germany-focused property fund saw its earnings grow 8% in 2020
23 November 2020 - 19:20
Sirius Real Estate, the German flexible office specialist landlord, has wowed the market as it managed to grow its earnings 8% despite it having been through a hard economic lockdown in Europe's largest economy.
The company's share price climbed 8.19% to R18.49 on Monday after it forecasted that it would double its annual funds from operations to €100m in the next five years...
