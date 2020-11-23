Companies / Property Sirius Real Estate shines despite Covid-19 Germany-focused property fund saw its earnings grow 8% in 2020 BL PREMIUM

Sirius Real Estate, the German flexible office specialist landlord, has wowed the market as it managed to grow its earnings 8% despite it having been through a hard economic lockdown in Europe's largest economy.

The company's share price climbed 8.19% to R18.49 on Monday after it forecasted that it would double its annual funds from operations to €100m in the next five years...