Sirius rides out the lockdown storm
Owner of business parks in Germany has had only a small number of requests for rent deferrals
01 June 2020 - 20:02
German business park owner Sirius Real Estate says it is managing the negative impact of Covid-19 lockdown and has collected most of its rental payments for April and May.
The company said it had received a small number of requests for rent deferrals.
