Sirius Real Estate: Sector’s brightest star by far
As results out of Sirius Real Estate show, it’s never a wise idea to bet against the Germans
04 June 2020 - 05:00
It seems increasingly likely that German business park owner Sirius Real Estate will end 2020 at the top of the JSE’s property league for the second year running.
And not just as the best of a bad bunch, either.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now