Companies / Property

Sirius confirms it collected most of its rent in June

The group says it collected 99.8% of what in normally collects in rent in June, and only a few tenants have requested rent deferrals

01 July 2020 - 09:20 karl gernetzky
Sirius Business Park, Kirchheim. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sirius Business Park, Kirchheim. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sirius Real Estate, which owns business parks in Germany, said on Wednesday that the effect of Covid-19 on cash flow is now “very limited”.

The group, which has about 5,000 tenants, said it collected 99.8% of what it normally collects in rent in June, with only a small number of tenants requesting rent deferrals.

“The consistency of cash collection is reflective of the company’s breadth of tenant base, ability of its staff to engage with and manage its tenants, and the decisive manner in which the company has been managing throughout the crisis, as well as the efficiency with which the German government has acted to support businesses,” the group said.

Sirius said that after adjustments to its marketing strategy,  inquiry levels for new lettings had returned to normal levels of more than 1,200 a month in April, May and June 2020.

“Whilst the last few months have been a hugely challenging time for people both personally and economically, we have weathered the first phase of this crisis with relative success,” said CEO Andrew Coombs.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sirius Real Estate: Still a payer of generous dividends

Sirius Real Estate remains on most fund managers’ stock-pick lists despite the rand-hedge counter looking rather pricey at first glance
Companies
6 days ago

Sirius Real Estate: Sector’s brightest star by far

As results out of Sirius Real Estate show, it’s never a wise idea to bet against the Germans
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Sirius rides out the lockdown storm

Owner of business parks in Germany has had only a small number of requests for rent deferrals
Companies
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Prosus on the march to food delivery dominance
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Barloworld looks to cut a quarter of its workforce
Companies / Industrials
3.
MTN’s 5G network now a reality in SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
ArcelorMittal feels the heat from activists at AGM
Companies / Industrials
5.
With games industry exploding, Naspers is likely ...
Companies

Related Articles

Sirius rides out the lockdown storm

Companies / Property

Sirius Real Estate tackles Covid-19 as it converts offices to high-demand ...

Companies / Property

Soaring Sirius shows other real estate stocks how it’s done

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.