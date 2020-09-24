Woolworths: Roy Bagattini’s big fix
It’s not just David Jones. Is Woolworths destined to become a fashion basket case? Its new CEO thinks not
24 September 2020 - 05:00
Roy Bagattini has not one but two big fixes on his hands in order for investors to shift their take on Woolworths: transform the fashion business, and make clear decisions about what to do with Australian department store chain David Jones.
Bagattini took over as CEO of Woolworths Holdings in February after Ian Moir left for Australia to fill the role of acting CEO at David Jones.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now