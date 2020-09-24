Money & Investing Woolworths: Roy Bagattini’s big fix It’s not just David Jones. Is Woolworths destined to become a fashion basket case? Its new CEO thinks not BL PREMIUM

Roy Bagattini has not one but two big fixes on his hands in order for investors to shift their take on Woolworths: transform the fashion business, and make clear decisions about what to do with Australian department store chain David Jones.

Bagattini took over as CEO of Woolworths Holdings in February after Ian Moir left for Australia to fill the role of acting CEO at David Jones.