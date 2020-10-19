Cape Town CBD holds its own during pandemic after tough 2019
19 October 2020 - 05:05
Cape Town’s central business district (CBD) is proving to be resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to be SA’s best-run CBD, says an organisation that represents property owners in the city.
Established in 2000 by local property owners, the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) aims to turn the city’s CBD into a safe, clean environment to attract investors and tourists, among others.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now