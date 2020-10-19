Companies / Property Cape Town CBD holds its own during pandemic after tough 2019 BL PREMIUM

Cape Town’s central business district (CBD) is proving to be resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to be SA’s best-run CBD, says an organisation that represents property owners in the city.

Established in 2000 by local property owners, the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) aims to turn the city’s CBD into a safe, clean environment to attract investors and tourists, among others.