Hard-hit hotels pin hope on Lions
27 September 2020 - 06:46
The hotel industry is in for a "very tough time" until at least the second half of next year, but a British & Irish Lions rugby tour in July and early August could set a good base for a recovery in 2021's summer, according to Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock.
"The British & Irish Lions tour is a big indicator of life being normal. Sitting in a rugby stadium with 50,000 other people is a life we can't contemplate today," he said.
