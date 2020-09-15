COMPANY COMMENT
Reports of the office’s demise are premature
But reports of e-commerce, lockdown or not, being on the up and up are true
15 September 2020 - 19:07
Experts in all guises have been making office landlords lose sleep over concerns that nobody will work in an office again. Apparently, working from home makes you more productive as you aren’t distracted by micro-managers and you don’t have to wade through traffic.
There is also an assumption that the big corporate office is in decline. And people would rather sit in shared office spaces paying by the hour, they say.
