Intu should come clean about its plans Property group remains mum while its fate lies in the balance

Intu Properties’ management is not doing itself a favour by avoiding SA’s media and investors while its fate lies in the balance.

The group — which owns interests in 17 malls in the UK, a mall in Spain’s capital, Madrid, and a development opportunity along that country’s southern coast — is desperate for yet another credit reprieve as it tries to manage suffocating debt of about R100bn.