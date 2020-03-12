Money & Investing Intu Properties: Shattering Donald Gordon’s legacy It may be game over for the late Donald Gordon’s Intu Properties, as the market remains shut to a last-ditch cash call BL PREMIUM

Part of the late billionaire Donald Gordon’s offshore property empire might not see out the year, if Intu fails — again — to get its hands on some desperately needed cash.

It’s a staggering decline for the once mighty Liberty International, which listed in 1999 as the offshore property arm of the powerful Liberty group. It was split, in 2010, into Capital & Counties (CapCo) and Capital Shopping Centres Group, which was later renamed Intu Properties.