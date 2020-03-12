Intu Properties: Shattering Donald Gordon’s legacy
It may be game over for the late Donald Gordon’s Intu Properties, as the market remains shut to a last-ditch cash call
12 March 2020 - 05:00
Part of the late billionaire Donald Gordon’s offshore property empire might not see out the year, if Intu fails — again — to get its hands on some desperately needed cash.
It’s a staggering decline for the once mighty Liberty International, which listed in 1999 as the offshore property arm of the powerful Liberty group. It was split, in 2010, into Capital & Counties (CapCo) and Capital Shopping Centres Group, which was later renamed Intu Properties.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now