Intu seeks to increase executives' long-term rewards

Intu Properties, which was spun out of Donald Gordon’s Liberty International 10 years ago, wants to increase its long-term share awards to executives in spite of the company trying to raise capital to stay afloat.

The struggling real estate investment trust, which owns 17 malls in the UK and one in Spain, had originally cut share-based rewards for its CEO and CFO for 2019 to take account of the collapse in its share price, which fell 68% from R19.82 to R6.26 in 2019. Since the beginning of the year, it is down 64% to R2.25.