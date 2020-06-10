Companies / Property Hyprop ‘primed for recovery’ after avoiding worst of Covid-19 The company says tenant retention is the focus of rent negotiations BL PREMIUM

Hyprop, the owner of blue chip malls including Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner, Canal Walk and Clearwater, is primed for recovery, analysts said after the company released an update which suggested the Covid-19 pandemic had been less brutal with the group than it had been with other companies.

Shopping centre landlords, especially those who cater to SA's middle- and upper-income earners, are being hit by reduced consumer spend. This was compounded by the coronavirus threat sending the economy into lockdown and stopping stores from trading from late March until June except when selling essential goods.