Listed property funds hoard cash as pandemic wreaks havoc across sector
03 May 2020 - 22:07
SA’s R400bn listed property sector has shifted its emphasis from being a regular dividend player to preserving cash because of the uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The pandemic means that many property tenants have been unable to operate unless they are involved in essential services. Some tenants are applying for relief but delays in rental payments have left commercial property owners with holes in their cashflow.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now