Listed property funds hoard cash as pandemic wreaks havoc across sector

SA’s R400bn listed property sector has shifted its emphasis from being a regular dividend player to preserving cash because of the uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic means that many property tenants have been unable to operate unless they are involved in essential services. Some tenants are applying for relief but delays in rental payments have left commercial property owners with holes in their cashflow.