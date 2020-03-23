Shopping malls cannot simply close overnight, says Growthpoint CEO

An outright shutdown of shopping malls would threaten the wellbeing of millions of South Africans, says Estienne de Klerk, the SA CEO of Growthpoint Properties, the country's largest real estate company.

The Covid-19 pandemic which has engulfed parts of the world is gaining momentum in SA. Confirmed cases of infection jumped to 402 on Monday afternoon from 128 on Sunday.

There is speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa will call a national shutdown on Monday night, which could then be incrementally enforced in the economy.

De Klerk, who is also the chair of the SA Reit Association, said that whatever measures are taken to fight the pandemic should accommodate the needs of the most vulnerable citizens.

“In a South African context, shopping centres provide essential services for millions of people and these people’s needs have to be accommodated whatever decisions the government makes,” he said.

In some countries facing full lockdowns, people have been able to buy goods for a week or a month and store them. “We live in a developing country where people buy enough to survive on a daily basis,” De Klerk said.

A national lockdown would put more stress on SA's R450bn listed property sector as landlords battle to grow rentals in a constrained environment. SA’s economy, which has hardly grown in the past decade, recently slipped into its second recession in two years.

The FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property Index, which includes the 20 largest and most liquid property stocks, has lost more than 54% in the year to date.

Some JSE-listed real estate investment trusts (Reits), which include Redefine Properties, SA's second-largest Reit, and Polish mall owner EPP, have chosen to delay dividend payouts.

EPP has delayed dividends of €53m (R1bn) for its year to end-December to end-June. The group said it continues to assess its environment as the pandemic causes trading restrictions.

Redefine, which owns 45.4% of EPP, said on Monday it has delayed its decision on its half-year dividend to the end of February. The decision has been deferred until the release of its full-year results.

SA mall owner Hyprop Investments has delayed its interim dividend for the six months to December 2019 to October 2020.

Growthpoint will pay its R3.5bn interim dividend to its shareholders on April 6.

De Klerk said the South African Reit Association and the South African Property Owners Association had engaged with the national government as well as the department of public works over the weekend.

He said Growthpoint and other listed funds were committed to helping tenants and customers as much as possible through this unprecedented time for the economy.

“This could not have been more poorly timed for the commercial property sector. Economic conditions have been extremely weak and now we are being hit with a hurricane of challenges. As a collective, we as property owners will do our utmost to help. First and foremost the majority of people need access and confidence in the retail system,” De Klerk said.

Growthpoint was communicating with its tenants and would make trading hours more flexible where possible and where necessary rentals could be paid partially or later than previously arranged.