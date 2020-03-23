Markets JSE drops as pandemic dampens risk sentiment The global death toll had risen to more than 14,700 by Monday morning with more than 341,000 cases confirmed BL PREMIUM

The JSE dropped on Monday morning, in line with most global markets amid rising concern over the Covid-19 as the death toll climbs.

Stimulus measures by central banks have done little to comfort investors, with the JSE dropping almost 6% on Monday morning, putting it on track for its biggest one-day fall in less than a week.