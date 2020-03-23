JSE drops as pandemic dampens risk sentiment
The global death toll had risen to more than 14,700 by Monday morning with more than 341,000 cases confirmed
23 March 2020 - 11:25
The JSE dropped on Monday morning, in line with most global markets amid rising concern over the Covid-19 as the death toll climbs.
Stimulus measures by central banks have done little to comfort investors, with the JSE dropping almost 6% on Monday morning, putting it on track for its biggest one-day fall in less than a week.
