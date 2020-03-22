Business Online shopping goes viral as SA shops from indoors Online retail sales in SA will definitely start increasing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic BL PREMIUM

One side-effect of the coronavirus pandemic is that it could encourage a big shift among consumers to online retail in SA, a segment that is still in its infancy here.

Derek Cikes, commercial director of fintech company Payflex, says online retail sales make up about 2% of total business in SA at the moment, whereas in the US, Australia or UK it is closer to 10%.