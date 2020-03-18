Companies / Property Listed property sector records worst day in history Index falls more than 16% in one day as coronavirus stokes fears of mall closures and higher operating costs BL PREMIUM

SA’s listed real estate sector had its worst day in history on Wednesday as it plunged amid concerns that managing the Covid-19 pandemic would result in a surge in mall owners’ operating costs.

The property index fell just under 17%. The JSE fell to its weakest level since the middle of 2013 on Wednesday, with the all share index dropping 7.15%.