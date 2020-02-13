Companies / Property

Grit Real Estate on track for full-year target as acquisition bears fruit

Rand-hedge group active in eight African countries says profit from operations increased 46.6% to end-December

13 February 2020 - 10:37 karl gernetzky
Beachcomber’s Mauricia Resort & Spa in Mauritius, in which Grit owns a stake. Picture: SUPPLIED
Beachcomber’s Mauricia Resort & Spa in Mauritius, in which Grit owns a stake. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mauritius-based Grit Real Estate, the pan-African property fund that recently entered its eighth country on the continent, said on Thursday it was on track to meet its double-digit shareholder return target after receiving a boost from acquisitions.

The group said is continuing to focus on delivering its investment strategy and remains on track to meet its full-year target of more than 12% total return in US dollars.

Grit acts as a rand hedge for investors as it pays its dividends in dollars. It owns assets in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal and Zambia and has a market capitalisation of R5.2bn.

Profit from operations increased 46.6% to $10.7m (R160m) in its half-year to end-December, with total gross lettable area attributable to the company increasing 20.9% from the end of June. The company declared a dividend of 5.25 dollar cents for the six months to end-December, unchanged from the prior comparative period.

“We continue to see strong demand for quality real estate solutions from high-quality multinational tenants,” said CEO Bronwyn Corbett. “This continues to support Grit growing our property portfolio in an accretive manner, and enabling our expansion into an eighth African country after we recently took transfer of the Club Med Cap Skirring resort in Senegal.”

In morning trade on Thursday Grit’s share price was unchanged at R16.48, having risen 7% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Grit Real Estate expands further in Morocco

Pan-African property fund wants to ringfence its Moroccan assets in new investment vehicle
Companies
18 hours ago

Listed property: pick those cherries wisely

If ever there was a time to be discerning in your property stock picks, now must surely be it
Money & Investing
7 hours ago

Grit now in eight African countries with Senegal acquisition

Property group concludes deal for Club Med Cap Skirring hotel in Kabrousse
Companies
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Grit Real Estate eyes six potential acquisitions worth R1.5bn

Companies / Property

Grit Real Estate looks to Indian Ocean islands for growth

Companies / Property

Property group Grit invests in Senegal for the first time

Companies / Property

Grit Real Estate buys Club Med resort in Senegal

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.