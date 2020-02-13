Grit Real Estate on track for full-year target as acquisition bears fruit

Mauritius-based Grit Real Estate, the pan-African property fund that recently entered its eighth country on the continent, said on Thursday it was on track to meet its double-digit shareholder return target after receiving a boost from acquisitions.

The group said is continuing to focus on delivering its investment strategy and remains on track to meet its full-year target of more than 12% total return in US dollars.

Grit acts as a rand hedge for investors as it pays its dividends in dollars. It owns assets in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal and Zambia and has a market capitalisation of R5.2bn.

Profit from operations increased 46.6% to $10.7m (R160m) in its half-year to end-December, with total gross lettable area attributable to the company increasing 20.9% from the end of June. The company declared a dividend of 5.25 dollar cents for the six months to end-December, unchanged from the prior comparative period.

“We continue to see strong demand for quality real estate solutions from high-quality multinational tenants,” said CEO Bronwyn Corbett. “This continues to support Grit growing our property portfolio in an accretive manner, and enabling our expansion into an eighth African country after we recently took transfer of the Club Med Cap Skirring resort in Senegal.”

In morning trade on Thursday Grit’s share price was unchanged at R16.48, having risen 7% so far in 2020.

