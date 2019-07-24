Property group Grit invests in Senegal for the first time

Grit Real Estate, the only pan-African property group listed on the JSE, will acquire Club Med Cap Skirring, a hotel in Kabrousse, Senegal. The acquisition expands Grit’s presence on the continent to eight countries.

“The acquisition is expected to enable Grit to enter, in a targeted manner, the property market of the Republic of Senegal, one of Africa’s most stable countries with a large and high-growth economy,” the group said.

Grit already operates in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique and Zambia and has a market capitalisation of R5.8bn.

At the end of December 2018, the company’s property portfolio and other income-producing assets were valued at $796.4m.

Grit said it would buy 100% of the shares in SIGHC, the owner of the property as well as the rental enterprise conducted by SIGHC on the property for a provisional price of €11.6m (R180m).

Under the terms of the agreement, Club Med, acting on behalf of SIGHC, would renovate part of the hotel and expand it at a development cost of €25m, capped at €28m. The development programme would be carried out by Club Med as SIGHC’s appointed owner’s agent who will be responsible for any cost overrun.

Grit said it would take no direct hospitality operating risk as the landlord.

“The property is being acquired at an attractive yield and will be on let on a new, long-term 12-year lease to a strong tenant covenant,” said Grit CEO Bronwyn Corbett.