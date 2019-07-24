Companies / Property

Property group Grit invests in Senegal for the first time

The only pan-African property fund on the JSE is now invested in eight countries

24 July 2019
Grit Real Estate, the only pan-African property group listed on the JSE, will acquire Club Med Cap Skirring, a hotel in Kabrousse, Senegal. The acquisition expands Grit’s presence on the continent to eight countries. 

“The acquisition is expected to enable Grit to enter, in a targeted manner, the property market of the Republic of Senegal, one of Africa’s most stable countries with a large and high-growth economy,” the group said.

Grit already operates in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique and Zambia and has a market capitalisation of R5.8bn. 

At the end of December 2018, the company’s property portfolio and other income-producing assets were valued at $796.4m. 

Grit said it would buy 100% of the shares in SIGHC, the owner of the property as well as the rental enterprise conducted by SIGHC on the property for a provisional price of  €11.6m (R180m).

Under the terms of the agreement, Club Med, acting on behalf of SIGHC, would renovate part of the hotel and expand it at a development cost of 25m, capped at 28m. The development programme would be carried out by Club Med as SIGHC’s appointed owner’s agent who will be responsible for any cost overrun.

Grit said it would take no direct hospitality operating risk as the landlord.

“The property is being acquired at an attractive yield and will be on let on a new, long-term 12-year lease to a strong tenant covenant,” said Grit CEO Bronwyn Corbett.

“Club Med adds further high-quality tenant diversification to Grit’s current list of robust hotel operators,” she said. 

Post completion of the acquisition, Club Med is expected to operate an additional flight from Brussel in Belgium, to Dakar in Senegal, to boost  the local economy.

Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property funds at Stanlib, said Grit had done well to secure over 90% dollar based leases which made it defensive in Africa and it was able to pay dividends in dollars.

“The management has done well to secure long leases but there are concerns that they may be casting the net too wide across many markets,” Ndlovu said.  

andersona@businesslive.co.za

