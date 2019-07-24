Companies / Property

Grit Real Estate buys Club Med resort in Senegal

As part of the agreement, Club Med will renovate part of the hotel and expand it at a development cost of between €25m and €28m

24 July 2019 - 14:32 Nick Hedley
Bronwyn Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bronwyn Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED

Grit Real Estate Income Group, which owns properties across Africa, has agreed to buy a hotel at a Senegalese Club Med resort for about €11.6m (R180m).

“The acquisition is expected to enable Grit to enter, in a targeted manner, the property market of the Republic of Senegal — one of Africa’s most stable countries with a large and high growth economy,” Grit said on Wednesday.

The landlord currently operates in seven African states: Kenya, Morocco, Zambia, Botswana, Mauritius, Mozambique and Ghana.

Grit said it would enter into a strategic relationship via the sale and leaseback agreement, with the aim of providing other “real estate solutions” to Club Med in other African countries.

“The addition of Club Med as a tenant consolidates the existing list of strong hotel counterparties the company works with in the hospitality sector.”

As part of the agreement, Club Med will renovate part of the hotel and expand it at a development cost to Grit of between €25m and €28m, Grit said. Club Med is also expected to operate an additional flight from Brussels to Dakar.

Grit said it will take no direct hospitality operating risk as the landlord.

“The property is being acquired at an attractive yield and will be on let on a new, long-term, 12-year lease to a strong tenant covenant,” said Grit CEO Bronwyn Corbett. “Club Med adds further high-quality tenant diversification to Grit’s current list of robust hotel operators.” 

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Grit sees investment opportunities worth R8.6bn

The real estate income group is eyeing investments in the industrial, corporate accommodation and hospitality sectors
Companies
4 weeks ago

Grit Real Estate could double its portfolio within two years

CEO Bronwyn Corbett says Grit is unique among JSE-listed property companies because it pays dividends in dollars
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Grit sees investment opportunities worth R8.6bn

Companies / Property

Grit given the nod to join S&P Africa index

Companies / Property

Grit buys a stake in Maputo complex

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.