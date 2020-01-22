Companies / Property Growthpoint bets on health-care surge BL PREMIUM

Growthpoint Properties, SA’s largest real estate group, says it is on track to grow its health-care fund nearly fourfold to R10bn in the next five to seven years, through acquisitions and management contracts.

The company’s SA CEO, Estienne de Klerk, said the health-care fund had been more successful than expected and it may consider listing it when there is a recovery in the economy.