Growthpoint bets on health-care surge

Growthpoint Properties, SA’s largest real estate group, says it is on track to grow its health-care fund nearly fourfold to R10bn in the next five to seven years, through acquisitions and management contracts.
The company’s SA CEO, Estienne de Klerk, said the health-care fund had been more successful than expected and it may consider listing it when there is a recovery in the economy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.