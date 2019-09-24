Tempered outlook for property sector as season’s reports disappoint
Analysts predict tough times ahead as growth remains at a snail's pace
24 September 2019 - 20:18
Only two of the 17 property companies that released financial results in the latest reporting period outperformed their dividend expectations. Some were in line with their market forecasts but most underdelivered.
The property sector’s share values may be recovering somewhat, but there is still a long road ahead to attract investors who were scared off after the huge R120bn sell-off in the past year that was sparked by the scandal that engulfed the Resilient stable of companies.
