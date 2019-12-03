Companies / Property WEAK ECONOMY Hyprop uses roof gardens to lure more shoppers BL PREMIUM

Hyprop Investments, owner of some of SA’s top-rated shopping centres such as Canal Walk in Cape Town and The Mall of Rosebank, is offering shared workspaces and rooftop gardens as it tries to win back customers in a stagnant economy.

Hyprop got the idea to do so from trends abroad, CEO Morné Wilken said in a pre-close period update.