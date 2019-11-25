Intu Properties sells Northern Ireland retail park

Intu Properties, which was unbundled from Donald Gordon’s Liberty International in 2010, has sold a retail centre in Northern Ireland for £40m (R760m) as it continues shoring up its balance sheet.

The sale of the Sprucefield Retail Park to NewRiver Real Estate Investment Trust brings total disposals in 2019 to £268m, it said on Monday.

The company, which owns 17 malls in the UK and three in Spain, has been battered by uncertainty about Brexit, as well as tough retail conditions in the UK.

The company said in July it would dispose various assets to shore up its balance sheet and improve short-term liquidity. It reported then that net rental income in the six months to end-June fell 17.9% and property values declined by double digits.

“We announced our new strategy at the interim results in July,” sad CEO Matthew Roberts on Monday.

“A key element of this is fixing the balance sheet that includes creating liquidity through disposals,” he said.

Intu’s share price was up 0.56% to R7.23 in morning trade on Monday, having fallen 65.8% in the year to date.

