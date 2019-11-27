Companies / Property

Battling companies compound Arrowhead woes

Rebosis chose not to pay a dividend in its latest reporting season while the dividends from Dipula Income Fund and Indluplace Properties have shrunk

27 November 2019 - 19:28 Alistair Anderson
Mark Kaplan. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Mark Kaplan. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Arrowhead Properties’s investments in other property companies have come back to bite it in 2019.

Arrowhead was formed by the late SA real estate doyen Gerald Leissner.

Rebosis Property Fund, Dipula Income Fund and Indluplace Properties have all performed poorly recently, compounding the challenges Arrowhead has faced at its directly held properties that have made the company’s financial year to September difficult.

Rebosis chose not to pay a dividend in its latest reporting season while the dividends from the other companies have shrunk.

During the year under review Arrowhead merged with Gemgrow Properties, creating a company with improved liquidity, nearly R11bn worth of assets and a market capitalisation of about R6bn.

The merged entity retained the Arrowhead name while maintaining Gemgrow’s dual A and B share structure, to appeal to shareholders with varying risk appetites. Investors in A shares, who tend to be risk averse, have a preferential claim to earnings and are paid their dividends before B-share investors are paid.

The group’s A share delivered a dividend of 111.51c per share while its B-share dividend fell 7.2% from 74.10c to 68.74c for the year to September.  

But CEO Mark Kaplan said Arrowhead’s portfolio is being refined and the company is focused on getting most of its income from its directly held SA properties.

“It’ll take time but we are becoming more and more confident about our local portfolio. We are able to get at least 80% of our income from directly held property now. While the B-share dividend will see negative growth in 2020, the fund will normalise and will be positioned to perform well when SA’s economy recovers,” he said.  

A number of market commentators said they expected worse results from the diversified property group and praised the management’s restructuring of the portfolio.

“Arrowhead’s results are a lot better than many people expected. The B-share dividend only shrank in the single digits and they have managed to sell more than R500m worth of weaker assets,” said Evan Robins, a fund manager at Old Mutual Investment Group.

Senior portfolio manager at Stanlib Nesi Chetty said Arrowhead’s management will have to work through the fund’s portfolio to find an optimal mix of assets, and investors will have to be patient.

Arrowhead’s B shares closed 7% higher at R3.65 on Wednesday.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Arrowhead-Gemgrow merger to go ahead

The merged property company will have assets worth about R16bn with investors able to trade the new entity’s shares from September 16
Companies
3 months ago

JEREMY THOMAS: No relief in sight for listed property

Arrowhead Properties’ waning star shows why the industry desperately needs consolidation
Opinion
3 months ago

Arrowhead Properties’ dividend shrinks by nearly a third as investments disappoint

The diversified real estate group's investments in other property funds have underperformed
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Gemgrow Properties to sell R500m in properties ahead of Arrowhead takeover

Companies / Property

Arrowhead and Gemgrow weigh up merger

Companies / Property

Struggling Texton needs help from board to get out of its mess

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.