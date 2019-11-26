Capital & Regional shareholders approve Growthpoint takeover

Companies / Property

Shareholders of UK mall-owner Capital & Regional have approved selling a controlling stake in the company to SA’s largest real-estate company, Growthpoint Properties, for about R2.9bn.

Shareholders voted 97.41% in favour of the proposed deal, that will ultimately see Growthpoint taking just more than a 51% stake in the company. Votes cast during the general meeting on Tuesday represented just over three-quarters of the company shares.

Under the deal, Growthpoint will pay 33p per share to acquire about 30.2% of Capital & Regional — a 100% premium to the latter company’s share price as of September 10, the day before the proposal was announced.

Growthpoint would also subscribe to acquire 311-million new Capital & Regional shares at 25p per share.

To become effective, the proposed transaction now requires sufficient acceptances to be received from Capital & Regional shareholders, with Thursday being the first closing date for the partial offer.

“It is very pleasing to see such strong shareholder support for the proposed transaction, endorsing the Board’s view that this will provide a transformational catalyst for the future growth of Capital & Regional,” said chair Hugh Scott-Barrett.

In afternoon trade on Tuesday, Capital & Regional's share price was up 2.8% to R5.50 — a seven month high. Since September 10, the company's share price has risen 66.6%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

