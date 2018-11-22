Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Dipula Income Fund
22 November 2018 - 08:19
Nesi Chetty from Momentum chose Dipula Income Fund A as his stock pick of the day.
Chetty said Dipula is a diversified company with a property portfolio.
“We like the retail assets within the company and they seem to have a good management team that will try to extract good value. Their A unit is probably lower on the risk spectrum where you will get distribution growth of around 5%.”
Nesi Chetty from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about the Dipula Income Fund
Please sign in or register to comment.