WATCH: Stock pick — Dipula Income Fund

22 November 2018 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Property commercial Picture: THINKSTOCK

Nesi Chetty from Momentum chose Dipula Income Fund A as his stock pick of the day.

Chetty said Dipula is a diversified company with a property portfolio.

“We like the retail assets within the company and they seem to have a good management team that will try to extract good value. Their A unit is probably lower on the risk spectrum where you will get distribution growth of around 5%.”

