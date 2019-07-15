NEW FRONTIER PROPERTIES
Rebosis dumps UK mall owner in battle to survive
Fund managers say Rebosis's exit from New Frontier was inevitable
15 July 2019 - 05:10
Rebosis Property Fund, founded by East London entrepreneur Sisa Ngebulana, has finally let ailing UK mall owner New Frontier Properties go, saying that it will sell its stake in the group for next to nothing as it battles to survive.
