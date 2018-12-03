Companies / Property

Investors pile in after Rebosis announces plan to sell six Joburg properties

03 December 2018 - 10:32 Robert Laing
Property group Rebosis’s share price jumped 14% on Monday morning after it announced it was selling six Johannesburg CBD properties along with 189 Schoeman Street in Pretoria for up to R2.2bn.

Rebosis said in Monday morning’s statement that it is selling 124 Main Street for up to R556m and 18 Rissik Street for up to R328.5m to empowerment consortium Aventro.

The Pretoria property and 28 Harrison Street in Johannesburg is being sold for up to R589m to an empowerment consortium called Endless Fortune.

Another empowerment consortium, Lunar Stone Trading, is buying Johannesburg’s Surrey House, Game Building and Bathopele Building for up to R551m. 

