Companies / Property

Rebosis shares dive after full-year dividend is slashed

The value of Rebosis's property portfolio, comprising retail, office and industrial space, fell almost 4% to R18.1bn

12 November 2018 - 10:23 ANDRIES MAHLANGU
Sisa Ngebulana. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Sisa Ngebulana. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Rebosis Property Fund shares fell 13% to R5.23 on Monday morning after it cut its final dividend by 28%.

Rebosis, owned by well-known real estate entrepreneur Sisa Ngebulana, suffered from its New Frontier Properties investment, which paid no dividend due the slump in the UK property market blamed on Brexit.

The South African real estate investment trust said it also suffered from higher finance costs. Thus, the dividend attributable to its ordinary, or B, shares dropped 28% to 92.83c in the year to end-August, from the matching period a year ago.

Its A shares, which are akin to preference shares, will pay their stipulated 5% increase to 252.86c.

The value of Rebosis's property portfolio — made up of retail, office and industrial — fell 3.9% to R18.1bn.

The underlying retail portfolio grew 4.6% on a like-for-like basis, with commercial property 5.1% and industrial property 7%.

Property expenses increased year on year with an average net cost to income ratio increasing from 13.8% to 15.2%.

Net income from properties was up 4.7% and vacancies rose 5.5%  from 4%.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Former Texton CEO launches bid to regain control of company

After several changes in leadership Rob Kane is looking to return to the helm to pull the property group out of its troubles
Companies
17 hours ago

Bringing the sheen back to Egoli’s inner city over two decades

Well-known property developer Gerald Olitzki says the perception that the inner city has not seen sizeable investment in recent years is not true, ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Investors showing little appetite for listed property shares

The slump in listed property prices has pushed dividend yields to 10-year highs, but investors are not convinced of value
Money & Investing
18 days ago

Rebosis plunges after cut in dividend announced

The firm has suffered with its peers across SA as a weakening economy has hampered retailers’ ability to grow sales
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Former Texton CEO launches bid to regain control ...
Companies / Property
2.
Vodacom rewards shareholders with a larger payout
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
HSBC’s fine is not surprising, says UK legislator ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Woolworths chair Simon Susman to retire in a year
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Bringing the sheen back to Egoli’s inner city over two decades
Opinion

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Black-owned stockbrokers making a mark
Opinion / Investor's Notebook

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.