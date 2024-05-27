Crunch time as BHP makes its pitch
Australian group has until Wednesday to submit a formal offer
27 May 2024 - 05:00
UPDATED 27 May 2024 - 08:05
The next couple of days are crunch time for Australian mining giant BHP, which has yet to persuade Anglo American to work with it on a proposed merger of the two groups, ahead of the Wednesday deadline for BHP to submit a formal offer.
Signs are there is still an unambiguous “no” from BHP to any suggestion that it change the complex structure of its bid for Anglo...
