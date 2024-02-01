Thungela opens Dubai office for new export marketing team
The decision to set up the marketing entity comes as Thungela’s exclusive offtake agreement with Anglo American Marketing nears its end
01 February 2024 - 14:12
Thungela Resources, the coal miner spun off from Anglo American in 2021, has established a new entity to manage the group’s export marketing function.
Thungela Marketing International will be based in Dubai from where it will oversee coal marketing for the company’s SA and Australian mining assets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.