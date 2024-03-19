Proposed fees for private operators to access rail network ‘are excessive’
Industry players say proposed tariffs for private operators to access the rail network are exorbitant
19 March 2024 - 05:00
In a sweeping policy overhaul aimed at opening the floodgates of private retail operators to its railway network, Transnet has proposed a multiyear tariff structure that was met with dread from industry experts.
In a tariff discussion document, released for public comment at the weekend, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) proposes the establishment of a framework under which Transnet’s rail infrastructure manager — a role created as part of breaking Transnet’s monopoly in the sector — would set tariffs for three to five years with provisions for minor annual reviews and significant reviews every five years...
