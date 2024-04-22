Anglo to oppose any appeal in class action for lead poisoning in Zambia
The High Court decided last week to grant the claimants the right to appeal
22 April 2024 - 10:33
Anglo American says it will oppose any appeal that may follow in the class-action lawsuit application brought by human rights lawyers, on behalf of residents in the Zambian town of Kabwe.
The matter relates to a class action brought against Anglo American SA by law firms Leigh Day and Mbuyisa Moleele, on behalf of certain Zambian claimants in respect of the effects of lead pollution in the town of Kabwe. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.