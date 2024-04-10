Tharisa on track to meet production guidance
CEO Phoevos Pouroulis says the group performed well operationally, ‘building on a record first quarter’
10 April 2024 - 08:10
Tharisa’s platinum group metals (PGM) production was flat in the quarter to end-March while chrome production was lower than the previous quarter’s record production, it said. The chrome and PGM producer’s PGM output was consistent at 35,300oz compared with 35,700oz in the first quarter, while chrome output declined to 402,700 tonnes from 462,800 tonnes in the previous quarter.
Chrome is an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of stainless steel...
