Goldway receives acceptances for over 83% of MC Mining shares
Goldway says the offer is now unconditional
08 April 2024 - 09:34
Goldway Capital Investment, which has made an off-market offer for SA junior coal miner MC Mining, has acceptances from MCM shareholders representing 83.67% of its issued capital, it said on Monday.
Goldway required acceptances for at least 50.1% or more of the MCM shares as noted in its third supplementary bidder’s statement of March 21. The minimum acceptance condition has been satisfied and the offer is free from all defeating conditions and is now unconditional, it said...
