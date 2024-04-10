Shareholders should consider accepting Goldway’s offer, says MC Mining
The board noted that the offer was declared unconditional by Goldway, which now has a relevant interest in 83.67% of MC Mining’s shares
10 April 2024 - 09:47
MC Mining’s independent board committee has advised shareholders to consider accepting Goldway Capital Investment’s A$0.16 per share offer.
The board noted that as of April 8, the offer was declared unconditional by Goldway and that it and other consortium members had disclosed a relevant interest in 83.67% of MC Mining’s issued shares...
