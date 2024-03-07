Drop in coal prices could see Exxaro profit fall up to 30%
Transporting coal to port by rail costs about R230 per tonne, but when trucked by road, the costs can easily rise to about R750 a tonne
07 March 2024 - 10:57
Exxaro, SA’s largest coal miner, expects its earnings for the year to end-December to drop as much as 30% due to lower realised prices for its coal exports.
In its facts and figures report for 2023, published in February, the Minerals Council of SA said there was a 55% decline in dollar-based export coal prices from $276 per tonne in 2022 to $122 per tonne in 2023...
