Amplats shares plunge after another gloomy trading update
The PGM market has been under huge pressure for months since the Covid-19-induced boom and bust
08 February 2024 - 15:09
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) expects its full-year profits to slump as much as 77%, indicating the continuous drop in average platinum group metal (PGM) basket prices.
The trading update knocked its share price 7.30% to R717.13 by midmorning trade on the JSE. The share was course for its biggest one-day decline since mid-August, according to data compiled by Infront...
