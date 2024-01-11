Tharisa posts record quarterly chrome output
Chrome is an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of stainless steel
11 January 2024 - 12:19
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) producer Tharisa has reported record chrome output in three months ended December, amid strong demand in key export market such as China, while PGM production rose 16% over the same period.
Tharisa, which is listed on the JSE and London Stock Exchange, operates a mine near Brits in the North West where it recovers chrome and PGMs. It also owns Karo Mining Holdings and Salene Chrome, a development-stage, low-cost, open-pit PGM and chrome asset, respectively, in Zimbabwe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.