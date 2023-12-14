Tharisa profit plunges as local problems hit hard
Issues such as load-shedding along with with weaker PGMs prices hurt the miner
14 December 2023 - 09:56
The annual profit of chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa nearly halved as it felt the effects of lower prices, along with ongoing local issues such as load-shedding, the deteriorating performance of local railways and ports, and the struggling SA economy.
“At Tharisa, we have consciously chosen to be developers of mines. Building mines is not easy, as it takes time, patience, capital and the conviction to invest through commodity and economic cycles,” CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said on Thursday in the results of the company, valued at about R4.3bn on the JSE, for the year to end-September...
