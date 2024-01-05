Harmony Gold reports fatality at Mponeng mine

JSE flat on Friday, with retailers and PGM stocks a feature
Harmony Gold on Friday said an employee died at its Mponeng mine near Carletonville, about 90km southwest of Johannesburg, on January 4.
The company did not give details of the incident which led to the loss of life, but said investigations were underway.
At least 54 workers died in mining-related accidents in SA last year, up from 49 fatalities recorded in 2022, the country's safest year on record.Reuters
