Jubilee to ramp up copper production with new waste rock asset in Zambia
12 December 2023 - 10:42
Metals processing company Jubilee Metals has secured what it describes as one of the largest copper waste rock assets in Zambia as part of its plans to produce 25,000 tonnes of copper annually in the long term.
The company, valued at about R3.5bn on the JSE, said on Tuesday that the waste rock project is in the country’s northern Copperbelt and is estimated to hold more than 350-million tonnes of material. The waste rock was formed after more than 60 years of mining, where material and ore that was regarded as too low grade at the time was discarded on a dump...
