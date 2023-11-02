Sibanye-Stillwater’s earnings drop despite producing and selling more PGMs
The miner says the decrease in the palladium price in 2023 ‘surpassed our expectations, dropping lower and faster than anticipated’
02 November 2023 - 09:57
Sibanye-Stillwater has produced and sold more platinum group metals (PGMs) in its latest quarter than a year ago, but the basket price being cut almost in half has hurt one of the world’s biggest precious metal miners.
The company, valued at about R65.6bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in a production update for the quarter to end-September that its PGM production grew 7.5% to 557,106oz and the amount that it sold was up 16.5% to 549,696oz, but year on year the basket price plunged 40.9% to R23,933/oz and 45.8% in dollar terms to $1,287/oz...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.