Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The future of mining

Business Day TV talks to Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater

04 October 2023 - 15:47
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Mining executives, industry experts and investors are gathered at the Joburg Indaba, where they are discussing critical issues affecting all stakeholders in the sector.

Business Day TV caught up with Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, for perspective on the future of the industry and its place in driving development, innovation and change.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Mondi wraps up Russia exit with Syktyvkar sale
Companies / Industrials
2.
Just transition will drive more asset managers to ...
Companies
3.
Ascendis division exits business rescue
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Tesco raises profit forecast on Christmas hopes
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
WATCH: The future of mining
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.