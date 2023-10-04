Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
SA needs more than the IDC to tackle its structural problems and stimulate growth
The long queues of trucks at Lebombo have had severe economic effects on both sides
Parliament’s ethics committee will recommend that he lose part of his salary
Shareholders to receive net proceeds after R15.5bn payment from Moscow-based property development company
New business levels moved even closer to growth territory, but output fell amid sustained load-shedding disruption and cost pressures
Sipho Sono says public enterprises minister does not require the details of the business case and due diligence process
Recent deadly shooting put focus on issue, with 10,000 such guns in circulation
Manager remains the best, squad the most complete — and they have Haaland
Singapore a has ‘certificate of entitlement’ system to control the number of cars, and the soaring price puts cars firmly out of reach of most
Mining executives, industry experts and investors are gathered at the Joburg Indaba, where they are discussing critical issues affecting all stakeholders in the sector.
Business Day TV caught up with Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, for perspective on the future of the industry and its place in driving development, innovation and change.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The future of mining
Business Day TV talks to Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater
Mining executives, industry experts and investors are gathered at the Joburg Indaba, where they are discussing critical issues affecting all stakeholders in the sector.
Business Day TV caught up with Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, for perspective on the future of the industry and its place in driving development, innovation and change.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.