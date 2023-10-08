Gold Fields takes top spot as JSE's biggest mine
08 October 2023 - 07:04
Lower platinum group prices have ended Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats's) seven-year reign as the biggest mining company in terms of market capitalisation on the JSE.
Gold Fields has taken top spot but a report this week highlights South Africa's limited gold reserves. ..
