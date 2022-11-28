Companies / Mining

Listed mining shares set for best performance in months

28 November 2022 - 05:08 Andries Mahlangu

JSE-listed mining shares are on track for their best performance in months in November, with AngloGold Ashanti and Kumba Iron Ore surging 31.6% and 34% so far this month, indicating just how quickly market sentiment can change from one extreme to the other.

Mining stocks and the JSE in general have had a topsy-turvy year, with the all share hitting a high in March before unravelling as the reality caught up with investors that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was going to hit global growth...

