Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Children who are exposed to the toxic heavy metal lead are more likely to commit violent crime and to get lower scores on intelligence tests as adults
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
Business leaders and analysts are sceptical about the rumblings that “dark forces” are intentionally running down Transnet as part of a nefarious plot — they say it’s just the usual neglect and inefficiency that are crippling the state-owned enterprise (SOE).
Transnet says there is no truth to the claims of intentional management sabotage. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TRANSNET STRIKE
All aboard another Transnet bungle
Untu sees sinister motive in reluctance to settle strike, but others say the union is overthinking it
Business leaders and analysts are sceptical about the rumblings that “dark forces” are intentionally running down Transnet as part of a nefarious plot — they say it’s just the usual neglect and inefficiency that are crippling the state-owned enterprise (SOE).
Transnet says there is no truth to the claims of intentional management sabotage. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.