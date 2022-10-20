×

News & Fox

TRANSNET STRIKE

All aboard another Transnet bungle

Untu sees sinister motive in reluctance to settle strike, but others say the union is overthinking it

20 October 2022 - 05:00 Lyse Comins

Business leaders and analysts are sceptical about the rumblings that “dark forces” are intentionally running down Transnet as part of a nefarious plot — they say it’s just the usual neglect and inefficiency that are crippling the state-owned enterprise (SOE).

Transnet says there is no truth to the claims of intentional management sabotage.  ..

