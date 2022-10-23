×

National / Labour

STRIKE NOTICE

Public sector union heads for strike after Nxesi ‘stokes the fires’

Acting minister Thulas Nxesi’s letter to bargaining council on unilateral implementation angers workers, says PSA’s Claude Naicker

23 October 2022 - 16:58 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 23 October 2022 - 23:14

The Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents more than 235,000 public servants, is to serve the government on Monday with a seven-day strike notice over its demand for above-inflation wage increases.

This comes after the PSA rejected the final 3% pay rise offer, which the government is considering implementing unilaterally before the medium-term budget policy statement...

